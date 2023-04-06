JLB & Associates Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $215.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.10. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

