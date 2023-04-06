JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.22.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

