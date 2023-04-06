JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 3,144 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. AMETEK comprises 1.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after acquiring an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after acquiring an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after buying an additional 159,056 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 294,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,070. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.