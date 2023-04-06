JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 339 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Shares of SHW traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $223.61. 545,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,278. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

