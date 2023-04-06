JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 5,103 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,436,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,574. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

