John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Holdings Trimmed by Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $719,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,397. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $483.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.