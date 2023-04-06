JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €34.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.40 ($37.39) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DWS. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group set a €30.50 ($33.15) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

DWS opened at €28.44 ($30.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.29. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($25.17) and a 52-week high of €35.12 ($38.17).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.