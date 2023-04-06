JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,659 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after purchasing an additional 590,666 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 568,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after buying an additional 551,889 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,278. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.