JTC (LON:JTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($10.68) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.93) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

JTC traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 708 ($8.79). 9,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 711.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 731.52. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,180.00 and a beta of 0.44. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 563 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860 ($10.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

