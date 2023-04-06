Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.84

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.84 and traded as low as C$15.53. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.60, with a volume of 20,051 shares.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.83.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.0946 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.55%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.