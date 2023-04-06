Key Financial Inc Acquires New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,455,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $36,071,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $19,319,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $483.59. The stock had a trading volume of 309,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,474. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

