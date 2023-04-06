Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 668,911 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 240,937 shares.The stock last traded at $10.18 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,184,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 1,678,491 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,646,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after buying an additional 683,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,703,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,956,000 after buying an additional 293,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

