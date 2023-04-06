KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 0.7% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 37.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.42.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $377.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

