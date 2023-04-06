Kokoswap Price Up 9.5% Over Last Week (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $139.38 million and $106,340.39 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

