Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.81. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.84 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.