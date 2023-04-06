K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KPLUY. Citigroup upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

