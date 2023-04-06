Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Shares Down 4.8%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 23,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 116,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Kuke Music Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kuke Music

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

