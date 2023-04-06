Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after buying an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 122,457 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at about $4,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

