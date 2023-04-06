Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.
About Kura Sushi USA
Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
