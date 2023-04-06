Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

Laboratory Co. of America has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $18.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $234.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $200.32 and a one year high of $280.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

