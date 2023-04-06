Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Raymond James

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LKFN stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $59.28 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director M Scott Welch bought 16,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

