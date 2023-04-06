Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.25.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $106.00.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,434 shares of company stock worth $2,417,363. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

