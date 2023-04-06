Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $31.49 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,296,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,924 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 28.1% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.15. 156,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,728. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

