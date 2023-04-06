Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 541 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period.

DFAE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 88,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $26.36.

