Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,085 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 141,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,069. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

