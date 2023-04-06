Legacy Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,535 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock remained flat at $21.11 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,148. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

