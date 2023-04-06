Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $11.67 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.82. 599,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,060. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

