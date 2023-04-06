Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $36.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 11.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $36,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 92,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,727. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $104.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

