Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,312,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164,873 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

