Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,279,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 321,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 241,712 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 321,157 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.84. 12,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,386. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $613.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

