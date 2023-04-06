Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3-6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEVI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.36.

LEVI stock opened at $18.03 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

