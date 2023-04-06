Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $16.22. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 3,982,195 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 14.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 176,864 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,362,917 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after acquiring an additional 161,042 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.