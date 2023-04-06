Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on THG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 55 ($0.68).

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG traded up GBX 1.98 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 65.68 ($0.82). The stock had a trading volume of 3,484,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,803. The firm has a market cap of £853.84 million, a PE ratio of -385.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.16. THG has a one year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 159.24 ($1.98).

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

