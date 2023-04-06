Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Liminal BioSciences Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

