Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Lessened by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 4.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $29,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,486,000 after acquiring an additional 440,797 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after acquiring an additional 406,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.22. 276,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,231. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

