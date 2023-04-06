Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
QHSLab Stock Performance
OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.58.
QHSLab Company Profile
Featured Articles
