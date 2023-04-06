Litchfield Hills Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

QHSLab Stock Performance

OTCMKTS USAQ opened at $0.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. QHSLab has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

Get QHSLab alerts:

QHSLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Receive News & Ratings for QHSLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QHSLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.