Litchfield Hills Research Weighs in on KULR Technology Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Shares of KULR stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. KULR Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $92.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.