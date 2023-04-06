Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.37% from the company’s previous close.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 7.8 %
Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.87.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
