Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.37% from the company’s previous close.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

