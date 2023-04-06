Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) President Brian C. Cook Sells 43,327 Shares

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) President Brian C. Cook sold 43,327 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $22,096.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,046,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,573.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Local Bounti Price Performance
Shares of LOCL opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Local Bounti Co. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Local Bounti Company Profile
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
