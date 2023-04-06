Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.21. 1,317,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,707. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Susquehanna raised their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.