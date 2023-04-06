Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

