Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 318 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

IBM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.79. 1,464,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.