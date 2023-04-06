Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 823 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after acquiring an additional 155,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 5,023,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,597. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average is $72.77. The company has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

