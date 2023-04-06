Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 832 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOO stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.57. 1,664,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,590. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.