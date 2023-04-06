L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.18

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.18 and last traded at $91.78, with a volume of 69758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.71.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

