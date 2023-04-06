Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $1.83

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.88. Lufax shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 1,598,709 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lufax by 6,974.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lufax by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

