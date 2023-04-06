MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells A$1,291,875.00 in Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Browne sold 331,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total transaction of A$1,291,875.00 ($878,826.53).

Jeffrey Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Jeffrey Browne sold 65,517 shares of MA Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.65), for a total transaction of A$255,516.30 ($173,820.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from MA Financial Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.12. MA Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

