MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.18. Approximately 322,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 628,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

