Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.36 and last traded at 1.41. Approximately 72,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,263,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.44.

Magic Empire Global Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Magic Empire Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Magic Empire Global in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

