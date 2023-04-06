Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 874,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,225 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $90,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 427,438 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,844,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Citigroup began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $13,433,165. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 318,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 0.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.