Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,380 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,136 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $78,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 476,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,546. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

EA traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $125.24. 354,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,394. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

